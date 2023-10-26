Cash-for-Query Row: Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha to hold first meeting

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is set to hold its first meeting on Thursday to address the "Cash for Query" accusation lodged against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai will appear before the Committee for oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed by Dubey against TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleging that she has "a direct involvement in the 'cash for query' scam in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is headed by the BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar and includes Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur of the Congress ; Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRCP); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); P R Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).

"Oral Evidence of Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, in respect of a complaint dated October 15, 2023, given by Nishikant Dubey, MP against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament. Oral evidence of Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated October 15, 2023 given by him against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the panel's schedule for Thursday said.

The BJP MP earlier wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker, alleging the involvement of Mahua Moitra in the 'Cash for Query' scandal. He further claimed that he had proof of the charges as given to him by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Dubey, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament," had alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP. Dubey claimed that an Advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai, had provided him with proof of a bribe.

In response to this letter, the Trinamool Congress MP said that she would welcome a probe by the speaker after he dealt with alleged breaches of privilege by other BJP MPs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Dubey once again targeted Mahua Moitra. In a reply to the Trinamool Congress MP's remarks against him, Dubey said that the question is not about Adani, Degree or theft, but about corruption by misleading the country.

"The question is about the dignity of Parliament, the security of India and the propriety, corruption and criminality of the alleged MP. The answer has to be given whether NIC mail is open in Dubai or not. Ask questions in exchange for money or not. Who bore the expenses of travelling abroad? Did you get permission from @loksabhaspeaker and @MEAIndia to go abroad or not? The question is not about Adani, degree or theft, but about your corruption by misleading the country," Nishikant Dubey posted on X.

"Degree wali desh beche, chand paise ke le jamir beche (Those with degrees sell the country and sell their conscience for money)," he alleged.

The charge by Nishikant Dubey follows Mahua Moitra's dig at him after Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured Dubey that his complaint on misuse of Parliament login credentials would be looked into.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Mahua said, "Who is lying? 2 days ago Fake Degree Wala said NIC already given details including "Dubai" logins to probe agency. Now Ashwini Vaishnaw says NIC will give info in future IF asked by LS or Ethics Comm. BJP is welcome to do a hit job on me but Adani+Godda perhaps not the best strategists!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote a letter to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and said that the issues raised by the Lok Sabha MP in the alleged 'Cash for query' scandal are of grave importance.