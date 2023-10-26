close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

ED raids Rajasthan PCC president in paper leak case ahead of state polls

Premises of Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from the Mahua Assembly seat were raided in a part of a money laundering investigation related to the paper leak case in the state

Social media monitoring

(ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from the Mahua assembly seat, Omprakash Hudla on Thursday. The raids were part of a money laundering investigation related to the paper leak case in the state.

The searches were conducted at locations in Sikar and Jaipur associated with Dotasra, along with Hudla's premises in Dausa. Elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled for November 25. Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara and another individual named Anil Kumar Meena were previously arrested by the ED in connection with this case.

The paper leak scandal was uncovered after police investigations found that the question paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was held on September 26, 2021 were leaked two days before the exams. Police found that the papers were stolen from an office of the state education department. The accused have reportedly received Rs 1.22 crore for the leaked papers.

In March 2022, the Assembly passed a Bill for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 10 crore for offences such as government exam paper leaks and cheating in such recruitment tests. This year, Rajasthan authorities have further cracked down on the case with the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

A party requires 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan. The last elections were held in 2018 when Congress formed the government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.   
 

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

REET result 2023: The heartwarming success story of Dholpur's Rekharam

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

BJP demands removal of Rajasthan chief secretary ahead of state polls

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: ED raids Congress premises on paper leak case

Centre promises are 'hollow', says Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan

Schemes of BJP-led Centre hollow: Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

Rajasthan polls: Cong promises LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to 10.5 mn families

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Enforcement Directorate BS Web Reports Indian National Congress Congress

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon