Chhattisgarh elections LIVE: Congress to hold 'voter marathon' on Oct 30
Congress will organise "First time voter marathon" on October 30 for voters between the age group of 18 to 25 years
BS Data Team New Delhi
The Congress is set to organise a marathon in Raipur for the youth voters who will vote for the first time. The event, named "First time voter marathon" will be held on October 30. In the marathon, voters between the age group of 18 to 25 years will be able to participate. The marathon will start from Telibandha Pond at 7 am and will reach Gandhi Maidan via Ghari Chowk.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:04 PM IST