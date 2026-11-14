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India no longer a democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Summit

In 2014, the Congress witnessed a completely new election with millions of dollars injected into the political system and a completely new type of campaign, he said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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Launching a diatribe against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that India is actually no longer a democracy.

Speaking at the Bharat Summit hosted by the Telangana government here, he asked how the election can be legitimate if the Election Commission declares 140 million voters to be illegal.

"It is important for the democratic movement on the planet that India remains a democracy and what we have found and proven is that India is actually no longer a democracy," he said.

In 2014, the Congress witnessed a completely new election with millions of dollars injected into the political system and a completely new type of campaign, he said.

 

He further alleged that Congress has discovered that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014.

Rahul Gandhi, who apologised to foreign delegates who could not attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, alleged that they were not allowed to attend the event by the Union Government.

It gives a sense of what "we are dealing with in India," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 5:51 PM IST