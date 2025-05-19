Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / India puts up united front abroad, Congress shows its cracks at home

India puts up united front abroad, Congress shows its cracks at home

Tharoor's role in bipartisan diplomatic outreach in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack has raised eyebrows in the country's main Opposition party

Tiranga yatra, operation sindoor
Premium

The BJP organised a Tiranga Yatra in Nagpur on Sunday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress’ tiff with the Centre over its inclusion of Shashi Tharoor as one of the leaders of the “One Mission, One Message, One Bharat” diplomatic outreach has somewhat eclipsed the carefully constructed symbolism behind the composition of the seven Indian delegations travelling abroad in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. 
The delegations — a mix of 44 sitting members of Parliament (MP), six former Union ministers, and eight retired diplomats — are part of India’s global diplomatic push following the April 22 terrorist attack. A government press note issued on Saturday evening declared these groups
Topics : Shashi Tharoor Pahalgam attack Terrorist attack Operation Sindoor Congress diplomacy S Jaishankar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon