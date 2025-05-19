India puts up united front abroad, Congress shows its cracks at home

The Congress’ tiff with the Centre over its inclusion of Shashi Tharoor as one of the leaders of the “One Mission, One Message, One Bharat” diplomatic outreach has somewhat eclipsed the carefully constructed symbolism behind the composition of the seven Indian delegations travelling abroad in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

The delegations — a mix of 44 sitting members of Parliament (MP), six former Union ministers, and eight retired diplomats — are part of India’s global diplomatic push following the April 22 terrorist attack. A government press note issued on Saturday evening declared these groups