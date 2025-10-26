Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / India's air pollution crisis full-blown assault on brains, bodies: Congress

India's air pollution crisis full-blown assault on brains, bodies: Congress

Jairam Ramesh asserted that air pollution is a public health catastrophe and a national security threat to our society, healthcare system, and future workforce

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

India records around 186 air-pollution deaths per 100,000 people, over 10 times the rate in high-income countries, Jairam Ramesh said. (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Sunday said India's air pollution crisis is no longer just a respiratory issue but a full-blown assault on our brains and bodies, as it called for radically revising the National Clean Air Programme and urgently updating the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that air pollution is a public health catastrophe and a national security threat to our society, healthcare system, and future workforce.

"India's air pollution crisis is no longer just a respiratory issue. It's now a full-blown assault on our brains and bodies," the former environment minister said on X.

 

In 2023, approximately 2 million deaths in India were linked to air pollution - a 43% jump since 2000, Ramesh pointed out.

Nearly 9 in 10 of these deaths were attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, lung cancer, diabetes and now even dementia, he said  India records around 186 air-pollution deaths per 100,000 people, over 10 times the rate in high-income countries (17/100,000), Ramesh said.

Also Read

Lahore pollution

Lahore tops world's pollution chart as overall AQI hits hazardous 412

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI improves slightly but in 'poor' category; respiratory cases rise

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR air quality slightly improves but remains 'very poor' at 292

Air Pollution

Luxe breathes easy: Clean air homes are in demand amid rising air pollutionpremium

stubble burning

Stubble burning cases in Punjab cross 500 despite govt efforts: PPCB data

He further pointed out that air pollution accounts for about 70% of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) deaths, about 33% of lung cancer deaths, about 25% of heart-disease deaths, and about 20% of diabetes deaths in India.

Exposure to fine particulate matter measured in micrograms per cubic metre (PM2.5) has now also been linked to brain damage and accelerated cognitive decline, and globally about 626,000 dementia deaths in 2023 were tied to air pollution, he said.

"Air pollution is a public-health catastrophe and a national-security threat to our society, our healthcare system, and our future workforce," Ramesh said.

"Our present standard for PM2.5 is 8 times the WHO guideline for annual exposure and 4 times the guideline for 24-hour exposure. Despite the launch of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2017, PM2.5 levels have continued to rise and shockingly now every single person in India lives in areas where PM2.5 levels far exceeds the WHO guidelines," he said.

"We need to radically revise the NCAP and also urgently update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) that were last promulgated after a careful exercise in Nov 2009," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also shared on X the State of Global Air 2025 report which provides a comprehensive analysis of data for air quality and health impacts for countries around the world in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

BJP govt in Odisha completes 500 days; CM says poll promises fulfilled

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi government to launch its first official logo on Nov 1: CM Rekha Gupta

Modi, Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt working to shield conventional media amid rapid digitisation: Vaishnaw

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

TMC 'helping' Rohingya infiltrators to settle in WB: Suvendu Adhikari

Topics : air pollution Congress Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon