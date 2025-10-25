UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
The Uttar Pradesh government described the meetings as courtesy calls.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath was in Noida to inspect the site of the Jewar international airport.
