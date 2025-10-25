Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 25 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Uttar Pradesh government described the meetings as courtesy calls.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath was in Noida to inspect the site of the Jewar international airport.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

