Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt working to shield conventional media amid rapid digitisation: Vaishnaw

Govt working to shield conventional media amid rapid digitisation: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said the ministry is exploring ways to improve the television rating system to ensure fair revenue to television channels from government advertisements

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has planned a series of initiatives to shield the conventional media from the disruptions expected due to rapid digitisation in the sector.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the government plans to remove the regulatory overhang in the radio industry and Television Rating Point (TRP) reforms.

"The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist," the minister said in an informal interaction with reporters here.

Vaishnaw said the ministry is exploring ways to improve the television rating system to ensure fair revenue to television channels from government advertisements.

"Television Rating Point (TRP) guidelines are being formulated. The first round of consultation is complete, feedback has been received, and a second consultation paper will be published soon," the minister said.

 

Also Read

TV Screen

Cracks on the screen: Can TV fix its slide with ads and smarter metrics?premium

display, screen, electronics

A fab debate on display: India's dilemma over display tech self-reliancepremium

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, consumer durables, air conditioners, white goods, led lights

AC, TV sales surge on day one as lower GST rates boost festive buying

TV sales

Companies expect demand boost after 10% GST cut on AC, TV, dishwashers

television, TV,

TVs, ACs, dishwashers GST cut may brighten Diwali for consumer electronics

The government is also considering increasing the advertisement rates for print and television media.

Vaishnaw said the government is also working on the integration of the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), and Press Information Bureau (PIB) to improve coordination across media outreach and regulatory functions.

He said the PIB has intensified its outreach efforts, issuing backgrounders and research-based documents on key topics regularly.

He said a chatbot for fact-checking is being developed for verifying the authenticity of videos and online content.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

TMC 'helping' Rohingya infiltrators to settle in WB: Suvendu Adhikari

Sajad Lone

J&K RS polls: Sajad Lone alleges National Conference 'gifted' BJP 7 votes

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Savings of LIC's 300 mn policyholders 'misused' to benefit Adani: Congress

Mithilanchal

Mithilanchal's rich heritage struggles amid decay and limited employmentpremium

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress claims PM Modi not going to ASEAN summit to avoid meeting Trump

Topics : Television Indian television IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon