Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) workers are planning a huge welcome for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the US.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul will embark on his US visit on Sunday. He will be attending a program at Stanford University and meeting the Indian diaspora from May 29-30.

Secretary of Indian Overseas Congress, Virender Vashishth, told ANI: "Under the leadership of Sam Pitroda, we Indian Overseas Congress workers are planning a huge welcome of our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi in the USA, President of USA Wing of IOC Mohinder Singh Gilzian and George Ibrahim are motivating Indian Diaspora also with IOC team."

Vashishth further said that Congress MP Reventh Reddy, Dr Kota Nilima, Raja Warring, Dr Arti, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and many more senior party leaders of the Party are also coming for preparations of a series of events in the US.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday took a jibe at the former Wayanad MP, saying he visits abroad 60 times in a year and every time "tears down" the country.

"I usually don't comment on Rahul Gandhi because I scratch my head to try to understand why he is saying what he is saying. When PM Modi travels abroad, he speaks about our country's achievements and earns respect for India. This man (Rahul Gandhi) goes abroad 60 times a year. On every visit, he tears down India and our institutions. He talks bad about our democracy, about EVMs, the justice system, media, and everything," the minister said.

He further slammed the Congress leader and said that only Rahul has a problem with Indian democracy.

As per the sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was scheduled to fly to the United States for 10 days on May 31 has rescheduled his tour and will now embark on his journey on May 28.

He was earlier scheduled to embark on a 10-day visit to the USA beginning May 31.

