New Parliament row: Sharad Pawar stands with Opposition on boycott call

NCP president Sharad Pawar said that he stands with the opposition parties' call for boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament on May 28

ANI Politics
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he stands with the opposition parties' call for boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament on May 28 as the decision was taken without considering anyone.

"Even no discussion on anything about the inauguration program was considered. All the decisions were taken without considering anyone. Therefore, some senior Opposition leaders have taken the decision that we should not go for the program and I support their decision," the NCP chief said while talking to reporters here.

He further said that he was not spoken about the construction of the new Parliament building although he has been a member of it for years.

"I have been a Member of Parliament for years. We used to sit in the House but we got to know about the construction of the new Parliament building through newspapers. While taking such an important decision, the Members should have been spoken to, but that didn't happen," he added.

Notably, Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 21 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

Topics : Parliament Sharad Pawar

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

