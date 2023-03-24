Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction

The has decided to take to the streets to protest Rahul Gandhi's conviction and will meet President along with other parties.

The main party announced a mass agitation on Thursday immediately after was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically.

Following the court verdict, president convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where it was decided that a protest would be staged at Vijay Chowk on Friday.

general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party will hold a meeting with other leaders in the morning and would stage a protest march from the Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

The parties have also sought time from President on Friday afternoon to raise the matter with her.

Ramesh said the meeting at Kharge's residence lasted around two hours and it was decided that the party president would hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders and plan agitations in states.

"We will hold protests across Delhi and in other states on Monday on this issue," Ramesh said.

It is just not a legal issue, but also a serious political matter linked with the future of democracy in the country, he said.

"This is another major example of the Modi government's of vendetta, threat and intimidation. We will fight it legally as well as politically. We will not bow down or be intimidated by such and will turn this into a major political issue," Ramesh said.

