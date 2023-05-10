close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers."

"Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

Also Read

Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi warns in letter to people

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction

No barter on JPC, Rahul's case is matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Congress-ruled Rajasthan

MP polls: Congress announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women, LPG at Rs 500

Surprised over Modi giving religious slogans in Karnataka: Sharad Pawar

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka elections, 2,615 candidates in fray

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting
4 min read

K'taka LIVE: Polling stops in Chamnur as PO 'asks' people to vote for BJP

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting
1 min read

K'taka HC permits serving free food after voting to encourage participation

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Karnataka polls: Here's how mutts can act as game changer in state politics

Sutturu Mutt
2 min read

Demand for better policies to end Bengaluru plight lost in Karnataka polls

Ongoing construction in front of a flyover in Bengaluru
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

steel
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon