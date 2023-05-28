close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka CM reappoints slain BJP leader's wife on humanitarian grounds

A day after the wife of slain leader Praveen Nettaru was terminated, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, Nutan Kumar will be reappointed to her job on "humanitarian" grounds

ANI General News
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the wife of slain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru was terminated, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said, Nutan Kumar will be reappointed to her job on "humanitarian" grounds.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons, as part of PFI's agenda to strike terror among members of one community and create communal hatred and unrest in the society with the aim of furthering its goal of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

"After a new government comes in, it is a natural process to dismiss the temporary employees who were appointed by the previous government from the government service. Not only Praveen Nettaru's wife but more than 150 contract workers have already been dismissed from service. There is no government interference in this," CM Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Considering this as a special case, the Nutan will be re-appointed on the basis of humanity," he tweeted.

Earlier, the state government job of Nutan was terminated with the government ordering to cancel all the recruitments carried out on a contract basis by the previous regime.

With the BJP condemning the decision, Congress has clarified its move saying she was one among those whose job had been terminated in the natural course since she was taken on a contract basis for the tenure of the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

SC must hear Maha-K'taka border dispute urgently: BJP leader Bawankule

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

New Parliament row: Sharad Pawar stands with Opposition on boycott call

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Ministers hail PM's decisive leadership at '9 yrs of Modi govt' conclave

PM Modi become most trusted, popular leader with his Seva Bhaav, says FM

"Due to the communal hatred of PFI, a terrorist organisation nurtured by the Congress party has removed the wife of Praveen Nettaru from service. Our government had provided the job of DC of Mangalore to the wife of Praveen Nettaru, who was killed by the PFI goons. It is condemnable," BJP said in a tweet.

Nutan lost her job as the Congress government ordered to suspend all the previous government's recruitment on a contract basis.

Notably, a notification issued on September 29, 2022, stated that Nutan Kumari M, wife of Praveen, has been hired for a 'Group C' post in the Chief Minister's Office on a contract basis.

The notification of her recruitment claimed that she would be in service until either Basavraj Bommai continues to be the Chief Minister or any new order related to her job is issued.

The murder of Praveen Nettaru, which took place on July 26 last year in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, had sent shock waves in the state.

The initial chargesheet was filed by the NIA on January 20 this year. The NIA had then stated that the PFI had formed secret 'hit squads', 'Service Teams' or 'Killer Squads' to kill its 'perceived enemies' and targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka CM reappoints slain BJP leader's wife on humanitarian grounds

Siddaramaiah
3 min read

New Parliament row: Sharad Pawar stands with Opposition on boycott call

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

Ministers hail PM's decisive leadership at '9 yrs of Modi govt' conclave

PM Modi roadshow, BJP roadshow
6 min read

Most Popular

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meeting is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
2 min read

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish
3 min read

Boycotting NITI Aayog meet by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon