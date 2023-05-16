Jharkhand BJP to campaign from May 30 to showcase Centre's achievements

The BJP in Jharkhand on Tuesday decided to organise a month-long mega public outreach campaign from May 30 on the occasion of completion of nine years of the NDA's rule at the Centre.

The decision to launch 'Mahasampark Abhiyan' was taken at a working committee meeting of the state BJP here in Ranchi.

The BJP-led central government, in the last nine years, transformed the country into a self-reliant one and helped flourish its economy, the party's state president and MP Deepak Prakash said.

BJP workers will undertake the campaign to reach out to the people to make them aware of the achievements of the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

They are gearing up to ensure that BJP candidates win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Prakash said.

People of Jharkhand want to "get rid of corruption and appeasement policies of the state government", he said.

BJP's Jharkhand in-charge and MP Laxmikant Vajpayee urged workers to go to the doorstep of every house and convey the message of the prime minister for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

According to the month-long programme, a campaign to seek support for the BJP will run from June 1 to 22.

On June 19 and 20, there will be a conference of beneficiaries of the central government schemes at the assembly level. Public meetings will also be organised in Lok Sabha constituencies.

Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Raghubar Das, its legislature party leader Babulal Marandi, and several other leaders were present at the meeting.