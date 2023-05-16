close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jharkhand BJP to campaign from May 30 to showcase Centre's achievements

On June 19 and 20, there will be a conference of beneficiaries of the central government schemes at the assembly level. Public meetings will also be organised in Lok Sabha constituencies

Press Trust of India Ranchi
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP in Jharkhand on Tuesday decided to organise a month-long mega public outreach campaign from May 30 on the occasion of completion of nine years of the NDA's rule at the Centre.

The decision to launch 'Mahasampark Abhiyan' was taken at a working committee meeting of the state BJP here in Ranchi.

The BJP-led central government, in the last nine years, transformed the country into a self-reliant one and helped flourish its economy, the party's state president and MP Deepak Prakash said.

BJP workers will undertake the campaign to reach out to the people to make them aware of the achievements of the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

They are gearing up to ensure that BJP candidates win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Prakash said.

People of Jharkhand want to "get rid of corruption and appeasement policies of the state government", he said.

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy

BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow

Centre bars tourists at Shri Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand, amid protests

Jharkhand Cong stages 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification

Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 V-Ps, 35 gen secys and 82 secys

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Fake Aadhaar cards used to cast votes in ULB polls: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP plans massive outreach exercise to mark Modi govt's ninth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 job letters before 9th anniversary

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

BJP's Jharkhand in-charge and MP Laxmikant Vajpayee urged workers to go to the doorstep of every house and convey the message of the prime minister for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

According to the month-long programme, a campaign to seek support for the BJP will run from June 1 to 22.

On June 19 and 20, there will be a conference of beneficiaries of the central government schemes at the assembly level. Public meetings will also be organised in Lok Sabha constituencies.

Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Raghubar Das, its legislature party leader Babulal Marandi, and several other leaders were present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand BJP Centre

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Image
3 min read

Fake Aadhaar cards used to cast votes in ULB polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh yadav
2 min read

BJP plans massive outreach exercise to mark Modi govt's ninth anniversary

Image
2 min read

PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 job letters before 9th anniversary

Narendra Modi
3 min read

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Regional party income from unknown sources was Rs 887.55 cr in 2021-22: ADR

funds, banks, liquidity, cash, savings
3 min read

Cong slams PM over 'Rozgar Melas', accuses him of destroying governance

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

ashok gehlot
4 min read

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Fake Aadhaar cards used to cast votes in ULB polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh yadav
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon