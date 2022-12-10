Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 V-Ps, 35 gen secys and 82 secys

-
-
In a major revamp of its Jharkhand unit, the Congress on Saturday appointed a political affairs committee, 11 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 82 secretaries and a new working committee in the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the 26-member political affairs committee with AICC in-charge Avinash Pande, state unit chief Rajesh Thakur, Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, former chief minister Madhu Koda, Rameshwar Oraon and Ajoy Kumar among those named in the panel.
The Congress also appointed 11 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 82 secretaries and a new working committee in the state.
Alam, Oraon, Kumar, coordinator attached with Congress president's office Pranav Jha and Gourav Vallabh were among those appointed in the working committee.
The Congress is part of the alliance government headed by Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 14:37 IST
