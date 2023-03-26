close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jharkhand Cong stages 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification

The Jharkhand unit of Congress party staged a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand unit of Congress party staged a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leaders including Jharkhand ministersRameshwar Oraon and Banna Gupta assembled at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground in Ranchi to lodge their protest, saying BJP-led Centre is scared of Gandhi's "vociferous voice" on Adani issue.

Talking to media persons, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The haste shown by the Lok Sabha secretariat in disqualifying Rahul ji, shows that BJP government in Centre is scared of his vociferous voice on Adani issue."

Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Gandhi from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Thakur said, "Through the disqualification, Centre has made its effort to silence the voice of Rahul ji. But, they are mistaken. His voice cannot be silenced. We will be agitating from block to district level across the state for truth and justice."

Congress national secretary Deepika Pandey Singh said, "It's also a fight for common man, whose hard-earned money is being put at risk to benefit a particular corporate House by Centre."

Reacting on BJP's Sankalp Satyagrah, BJP Jharkhand president Deepak Prakash told PTI, "It's nothing but a drama staged by Congress. The Congress leaders are shedding crocodile tears to gain political mileage. It's a court's judgement and they should respect it. If they (Congress) don't find it appropriate, they also have option to challenge it in higher court.

Also Read

Harpal Singh Bilari-led BKU faction to support Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

After 6 days in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal

Rahul dons 'pheran' in Kashmir's cold as Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to close

Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

Selja, KC Venugopal front-runners for Cong Prez post after Gehlot snub

Will restore scrapped 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka, says Cong

All political parties should come together to defeat RSS & BJP: CPI MP

Amit Shah lights into Cong for forgetting those who fought for Hyderabad

IPL 2023: Bairstow ruled out, uncapped Short named as replacement in PBKS

Cong in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification

Topics : Jharkhand | Congress

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon