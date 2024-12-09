Business Standard
Home / Politics / Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, ministers take oath as Assembly members

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, ministers take oath as Assembly members

CM and the ministers were administered the oath as MLAs by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on November 28 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of the four-day session of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav were among the ministers in the Hemant Soren cabinet who also took oath as members of the assembly.

The CM and the ministers were administered the oath as MLAs by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

All 81 members of the House are scheduled to take oath as MLAs of the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. Election of the Speaker, governor's address, presentation of the second supplementary budget and debate on the governor's speech are also scheduled during the session, an assembly official said.

 

Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on November 28, while 11 MLAs took oath as state ministers on December 5.

The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hemant Soren, Hemant

CM Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Santosh Gangwar

Jharkhand Cabinet expansion: 11 MLAs from JMM, Cong, RJD become ministers

Hemant Soren

J'khand CM takes note of 'stopping' potato-laden vehicles on Bengal borders

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam will send teams to Jharkhand to study 'two-three things': CM Himanta

Potato

Potato price shoots up in Jharkhand as West Bengal 'restricts' supply

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon