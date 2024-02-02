Jharkhand guv nominates Champai Soren as CM, invites him to take oath

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.



The governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: “We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it.” Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state.



He told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis.



Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night.