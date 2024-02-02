Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jharkhand guv nominates Champai Soren as CM, invites him to take oath

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the govt

JMM Champai Soren

Photo: X @ChampaiSoren

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.

The governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: “We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it.” Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night.

Also Read

Hemant Soren in ED custody, JMM leader Champai Soren to be new Jharkhand CM

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on Fri to discuss strategy during budget session

Delhi govt alleges step-motherly treatment on Rs 1,168 cr Budget allocation

In govt's focus: 4 'pillars', Vishwakarma, tribals and border villages

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

Modi's thrifty populism is working for now, but may have a cost in future

Topics : Jharkhand Hemant Soren

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon