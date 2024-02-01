Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

The journey through North Bengal, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed enthusiastic reception, as Gandhi interacted with locals along the route

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Thursday.
The first phase of the yatra in West Bengal concluded on Monday, as it entered Bihar from Islampur.
It re-entered West Bengal on Wednesday through Debipur, Ratua in Malda district in the northern part of the state.
Covering 523 km across six West Bengal districts so far, the yatra has traversed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur, with Malda and Murshidabad slated for the second phase, they said.
The journey through North Bengal, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed enthusiastic reception, as Gandhi interacted with locals along the route.
The Congress faced challenges in securing permission for public meetings and lodging arrangements in Jalpaiguri, Malda and Murshidabad districts of TMC-ruled Bengal, its ally at the national level, the leaders said.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

