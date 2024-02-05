Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JMM-led coalition under Jharkhand CM Champai Soren wins trust vote

The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday won a vote of confidence in the assembly, While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly

CM Champai Soren

CM Champai Soren (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday won a vote of confidence in the assembly,

While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly.
Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn't participate in the voting process.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Wrong advice landed Hemant Soren in jail, says JMM leader Lobin Hembrom

ED to transfer Hemant Soren from jail to its office for questioning

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

JMM leader Champai Soren takes oath as chief minister of Jharkhand

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Cong govt's protest in Delhi against 'njustice', not BJP: CM Siddaramaiah

Telangana to switch to 'TG' as new abbreviation, replacing 'TS': Govt

AAP to 'gherao' Haryana CM's residence on Feb 7 over unemployment issue

Prove corruption charges, will quit politics: Soren's challenge to BJP

Do not use children in election campaigning: EC asks political parties

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon