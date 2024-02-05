JMM-led coalition under Jharkhand CM Champai Soren wins trust vote

The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday won a vote of confidence in the assembly,
While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly.
Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn't participate in the voting process.
Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.
