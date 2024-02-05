Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Telangana to switch to 'TG' as new abbreviation, replacing 'TS': Govt

Telangana will also adopt a new state anthem - 'Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana', penned by noted lyricist Andre Sri, a cabinet meeting headed by CM Reddy decided on Sunday

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress CM A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress ruled Telangana is set to adopt its new abbreviation as "TG", replacing the earlier "TS", a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Sunday.

The state will also adopt a new state anthem - "Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana", it was decided in the key meeting ahead of the state's budget session. The new anthem was composed by Andre Sri, an award-winning Indian poet and lyricist.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the decision, Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother goddess of the state, will also be launched in a new look.

The four-long cabinet meeting also decided to hold a caste census in the state, a key poll plank of the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May.

READ: Telangana CM promises to fill 200,000 government job vacancies by year-end

Congress govt explains new abbreviation

Telangana, which came into being in 2014 by separating from Andhra Pradesh, was chosen to have "TS" as its abbreviation by the then ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Reddy accused the K Chandrasekhar-led party of selecting "TS" as the abbreviation to "match their party name."

Following the change, the registration number on a vehicle's new licence plate will see TG as a prefix.

Reddy slams BRS

He also trained guns at the former regime over utilising Krishna River water. Telangana suffered more damage in utilising Krishna river water during the BRS regime than during undivided Andhra Pradesh as the previous government failed to safeguard the state's interests, he said.

He also challenged Rao for a debate in the Assembly on irrigation projects, which the BRS has accepted.

The state will hold its budget session starting February 8.

Also Read

WATCH: WC 2023 anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' is out! check previous songs here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

India's interests at stake as world trade talks take a green turn

6 in 10 urban Indians worried about climate change, its long-term impact

Ports shipping lines may charge more for fighting climate change

AAP to 'gherao' Haryana CM's residence on Feb 7 over unemployment issue

Prove corruption charges, will quit politics: Soren's challenge to BJP

Do not use children in election campaigning: EC asks political parties

Sena vs Sena: SC to consider listing plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction

Task is to make state corruption free, prosperous: Jharkhand Governor

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy Indian National Congress BS Web Reports Telangana govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon