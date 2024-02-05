Telangana to switch to 'TG' as new abbreviation, replacing 'TS': Govt

The Congress ruled Telangana is set to adopt its new abbreviation as "TG", replacing the earlier "TS", a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Sunday.

The state will also adopt a new state anthem - "Jaya Jaya Ho Telangana", it was decided in the key meeting ahead of the state's budget session. The new anthem was composed by Andre Sri, an award-winning Indian poet and lyricist. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the decision, Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother goddess of the state, will also be launched in a new look.





READ: Telangana CM promises to fill 200,000 government job vacancies by year-end The four-long cabinet meeting also decided to hold a caste census in the state, a key poll plank of the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May.

Congress govt explains new abbreviation

Telangana, which came into being in 2014 by separating from Andhra Pradesh, was chosen to have "TS" as its abbreviation by the then ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Reddy accused the K Chandrasekhar-led party of selecting "TS" as the abbreviation to "match their party name."

Following the change, the registration number on a vehicle's new licence plate will see TG as a prefix.

Reddy slams BRS

He also trained guns at the former regime over utilising Krishna River water. Telangana suffered more damage in utilising Krishna river water during the BRS regime than during undivided Andhra Pradesh as the previous government failed to safeguard the state's interests, he said.

He also challenged Rao for a debate in the Assembly on irrigation projects, which the BRS has accepted.

The state will hold its budget session starting February 8.