JP Nadda rules out return to Himachal politics amid BJP leadership shift

JP Nadda rules out return to Himachal politics amid BJP leadership shift

Nadda claimed that the Congress government in the state has given advertisements worth crores of rupees to the National Herald which is not being published

JP Nadda, Nadda

He attacked the Himachal Government, alleging that it was the "most corrupt" among the Congress governments in the country. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

With the party expected to soon elect his successor, BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out a return to Himchal Pradesh politics.

"I am in a responsible position and there is no possibility of coming back to the state," Nadda, who was elected BJP's national president in February 2020 and has been on an extension since his three-year term ended, said at a press conference here.

The BJP is in the process of picking the chiefs of several state units in the coming days to pave the way for the election of its national president, sources said earlier this week.

 

Once the appointment is made in some of the states, the process for electing Nadda's replacement will begin soon, a party leader had said.

The state BJP president would be elected soon, Nadda said while replying to a question on Sunday.

He attacked the Himachal Government, alleging that it was the "most corrupt" among the Congress governments in the country.

Nadda claimed that the Congress government in the state has given advertisements worth crores of rupees to the National Herald which is not being published.

"Himachal Government is the most corrupt among the Congress governments in the country and tops the list in financial mismanagement," he alleged.

Nadda claimed that the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is trying to spread a false narrative that the Centre is not giving funds and is not concerned about the state.

"If you cannot run the government, then step down, but do not blame others," Nadda said and pointed out various initiatives taken by the BJP-led central governments for the state, including an "industrial package when A B Vajpayee was the prime minister"  The Congress has no role in the development of the state and all the projects including AIIMS, IIM, IIIT and Hydro engineering were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh BJP

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

