Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / ED action in National Herald case is to protect nation's assets: Goyal

ED action in National Herald case is to protect nation's assets: Goyal

Goyal alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were involved in a conspiracy to take control of the property, originally meant for public interest

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case is aimed at protecting the nation's assets from being "taken over by the Gandhi family for personal use".

Goyal alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were involved in a conspiracy to take control of the property, originally meant for public interest, through the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.

The ED's action in the National Herald case is to save the nation's assets, the Union commerce minister told reporters here.

Such property should be returned to the people, he said.

 

It should be utilised for the people and not the Gandhi family, which was trying to keep it for its own interests, he claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

More From This Section

Uddhav Thackeray has said he was willing to put aside past differences with Raj — but with some conditions.

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray hint at reunion, make common cause in language row

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Dynastic mindset obstructs inclusive growth in India, says CM Yogi

Naveen Patnaik,Odisha CM

Patnaik elected BJD chief for 9th time, urges workers to counter 'BJP lies'

Sangram Thopte

Ex-Congress MLA Sangram Thopte resigns, likely to join BJP in Maharashtra

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Imposing Hindi under NEP at cost of Marathi won't be allowed, says Sule

Topics : Piyush Goyal National Herald Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon