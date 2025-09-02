Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao suspended daughter K Kavitha from the party citing violation of discipline, while alleging BJP's vindictive actions

K Chandrashekar Rao suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS on grounds of indiscipline

K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father, party chief KCR (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Sep 02 2025

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday suspended his daughter and senior leader K Kavitha from the party.
 
In a post on X, the party announced the decision, citing violation of discipline.
 
The party’s notice read: “Party MLC Sri K. Kavitha has been facing difficulties in recent times due to the cases being pursued by investigative agencies. The BRS strongly condemns the vindictive attitude of the BJP government towards her. The party president Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has taken the decision to suspend Sri K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.” 
 

