KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS over violation of discipline

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday suspended his daughter and senior leader K Kavitha from the party.
In a post on X, the party announced the decision, citing violation of discipline.
The party’s notice read: “Party MLC Sri K. Kavitha has been facing difficulties in recent times due to the cases being pursued by investigative agencies. The BRS strongly condemns the vindictive attitude of the BJP government towards her. The party president Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has taken the decision to suspend Sri K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”