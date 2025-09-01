Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'One who fools people well can be the best leader,' quips Nitin Gadkari

'One who fools people well can be the best leader,' quips Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that politics often rewards those who can fool people, while stressing honesty and values in life

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a programme of the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad in Nagpur, called on people to live with honesty and dedication. He said shortcuts may bring quick results, but they harm long-term credibility.
 
The minister remarked that speaking the truth is difficult in his field of work. "In the field where I work, speaking the truth with all my heart is prohibited. The one who can fool people the best can be the best leader," Gadkari said, as reported by NDTV.
 
“There is a shortcut to achieve anything. A person reaches faster through shortcuts. If you want to cross the road by breaking the rules, then it may be that there is a red light and you cross it, but one meaning of shortcut is that it cuts you short," he said.
 
 
He further added, "That is why we have been given values like honesty, credibility, dedication, and truth. The long-lasting success belongs to truth. As Lord Krishna wrote in the Bhagavad Gita: In the end, truth always wins."   

Inspiration from Chakradhar Swami’s teachings

 
Gadkari praised the values taught by Chakradhar Swami, founder of the Mahanubhav sect, saying they remain an inspiration even today.
 
"Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non-violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta) and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life and we should follow it," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.
 
He stressed that positive change in a person comes from the values or "sanskars" one receives. "The teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives. Change in a person (vyakti parivartan) is related to the sanskars (values) taught to him," he added.
 
The minister concluded by underlining that honesty, credibility, and dedication are the foundation of a good society. He urged people to spread positivity and never hurt others.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Politics BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

