There is a different reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Board, which works under the ministry of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, has appealed that February 14 be celebrated as ‘Cow Hug Day.’

The board, in the appeal posted on its website dated February 6, 2023, said that in view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging the animal will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.

“Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug’ day keeping in mind the importance of mother and making life happy,” the appeal said.

The appeal added that Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to Western culture. “We all know that are the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represent cattle wealth and diversity. It is known as ‘kamdhenu’ and ‘GowMata’ because of the nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity.

The appeal said that it has been issued with the approval of the "competent authority" and on the direction of the Department of and Dairying, ministry of fisheries and and dairying.

Cow protection has been a long standing stated objective of the rural dispensation. India has one of the world’s largest cattle populations—more than 193 million—that includes both indigenous and cross-bred. The per-animal milk yield of indigenous cattle is far less than that of cross-bred or buffaloes.