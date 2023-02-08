JUST IN
Assam govt must help child marriage victims: Kailash Satyarthi's foundation
Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board
187 terrorists killed, 111 counter-terror operations in J-K in 2022: Centre
Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K to see completion by June: Official
Third NDRF team with 51 rescuers to leave for earthquake hit Turkey
Turkiye, Syria earthquake toll crosses 11,000-mark; deadliest in decade
Drones from Garuda Aerospace to be deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey
Gadkari unveils advanced drone air traffic management system 'Skye UTM'
Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations against govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad
ED has done what voters couldn't; united the Opposition, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
187 terrorists killed, 111 counter-terror operations in J-K in 2022: Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board

Hugging animal will bring emotional richness and increase happiness, it says

Topics
Animal welfare | cows | Animal husbandry

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

cow, strawberries

There is a different reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Animal Welfare Board, which works under the ministry of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, has appealed that February 14 be celebrated as ‘Cow Hug Day.’

The board, in the appeal posted on its website dated February 6, 2023, said that in view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging the animal will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.

“Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug’ day keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and making life happy,” the appeal said.

The appeal added that Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to Western culture. “We all know that cows are the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represent cattle wealth and diversity. It is known as ‘kamdhenu’ and ‘GowMata’ because of the nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity.

The appeal said that it has been issued with the approval of the "competent authority" and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, ministry of fisheries and animal husbandry and dairying.

Cow protection has been a long standing stated objective of the rural dispensation. India has one of the world’s largest cattle populations—more than 193 million—that includes both indigenous and cross-bred. The per-animal milk yield of indigenous cattle is far less than that of cross-bred or buffaloes.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Animal welfare

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU