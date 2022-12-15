Expect MF AUM to cross Rs 80 trillion by 2028: Amfi CEO N S Venkatesh

The mutual fund (MF) industry is on its way to achieving assets of Rs 100 trillion by the end of this decade, provided the industry continues to put in efforts, says N S VENKATESH, chief executive officer, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Venkatesh brushes aside concerns of overregulation, saying strong regulation is crucial for the industry’s development. Edited excerpts: