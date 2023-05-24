close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K'taka ministers to get portfolios soon, says Sidda; Bommai questions delay

"Why has it not happened? It should be done at the earliest, in my opinion if it is done at the earliest it will be good," Bommai said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Ministers in his cabinet will soon be allocated portfolios, after the opposition BJP raised the issue in the state assembly.

The CM gave the assurance in the House, in response to a question raised by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, over the delay in allocation of portfolios to the Ministers.

Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

As soon as the CM introduced the Ministers of his cabinet in the Assembly, Bommai intervened and said, "Happy that the Chief Minister has introduced Ministers to the House, they have all worked as Ministers in the past. Congratulations to the Chief Minister and all the Ministers, but it would have been appropriate if the Chief Minister had introduced Ministers after allocating portfolios to them saying -- D K Shivakumar is Minister for this, G Parameshwara is Minister for this."

"Why has it not happened? It should be done at the earliest, in my opinion if it is done at the earliest it will be good," he added.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah, while assuring that portfolios will be allocated to Ministers soon, pointed out that BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in the past had served as the lone member of the cabinet for quite some time, before inducting Ministers.

"We will give them the responsibility at the earliest. How long was B S Yediyurappa alone in the cabinet as the Chief Minister? Mr Former Chief Minister (Bommai), you need not have any doubts, they (Ministers) will be given responsibility at the earliest," he said.

Also Read

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks

Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands, says DK Shivakumar

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

Kejriwal meets Uddhav to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance

Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in new Parliament building: Amit Shah

Reacting to this, Bommai said, "Yeddyurappa was alone sworn in then, so was alone, but in this case the Ministers have taken oath. You make them Minister and don't give them the responsibility, what will the people think? "

To this, the CM said, "No one will think anything, if you the opposition don't' think otherwise it will be enough."

As Bommai said, he was speaking on behalf of the Ministers, Siddaramaiah replied by saying, "thank you for your suggestion."

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are separately leaving for New Delhi today, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Basavaraj Somappa Bommai Karnataka Congress Siddaramaiah

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka ministers to get portfolios soon, says Sidda; Bommai questions delay

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti
3 min read

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

New Parliament Building
5 min read

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands, says DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Kejriwal meets Uddhav to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The EAC report, made public on Monday, also specified the deadlines for the completion of each of the buildings that are part of the Central Vista project
3 min read
Premium

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda
4 min read

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

Congress
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon