close
Sensex (-0.39%)
65738.87 -256.76
Nifty (-0.53%)
19550.05 -103.45
Nifty Midcap (-1.11%)
39838.05 -446.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.43%)
5836.95 -84.45
Nifty Bank (-1.03%)
43902.30 -458.30
Heatmap

Kanshi Ram sacrificed everything to bring Bahujans out of slavery: Mayawati

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said it was due to Kanshi Ram's struggle that the BSP came to power in Uttar Pradesh four times

Mayawati

He sacrificed everything to bring the 'Bahujan samaj' out of slavery. Due to his struggle, the BSP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh four times and a strong foundation of social change and economic liberation was laid, she said.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, saying he sacrificed everything to bring the 'Bahujan samaj' out of slavery and help its people stand on their own feet.
In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said it was due to Kanshi Ram's struggle that the BSP came to power in Uttar Pradesh four times.
"... tributes to respected Kanshi Ram ji today on his death anniversary, (the one) who kept the self-respect movement of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar alive," the BSP chief said.
He sacrificed everything to bring the 'Bahujan samaj' out of slavery. Due to his struggle, the BSP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh four times and a strong foundation of social change and economic liberation was laid, she said.
BSP people across the country remember the "Bahujan hero" and the party will fulfil Kanshi Ram's mission, for which the struggle continues, she added.
Born in Punjab's Rupnagar on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram worked for the upliftment and political mobilisation of backward classes. He founded Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS-4), All India Backwards (SC/ST/OBC) and Minorities Communities Employees' Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971 and the BSP in 1984.

Also Read

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

'INDIA', NDA both 'anti-poor' says Mayawati, BSP will fight polls on own

Lotus is our face in every election: Piyush Goyal on BJP's CM face in MP

WB Governor gives appointment to protesting TMC leaders to meet today

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

Assembly polls: How do Chhattisgarh, Mizoram fare in economic parameters?

Caste survey: A political pawn in a player's game ahead of Assembly polls

He died on October 9, 2006 in Delhi.
Kanshi Ram was the Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur in Punjab from 1996 to 1998, and from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1996. He was also a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party Kanshi Ram Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon