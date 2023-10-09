close
WB Governor gives appointment to protesting TMC leaders to meet today

The TMC party has been on a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata since Thursday

Ananda Bose

The protest rally is to raise demand for Bengal's rightful dues to MGNREGA, said the TMC leaders.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Amid the protest by the TMC outside the Raj Bhavan, the West Bengal governor on Sunday called the Trinamool representatives, including Abhishek Banerjee, but they refused to meet. Now Governor CV Anand Bose has given an appointment to the TMC delegation at 4
The TMC party has been on a sit-in protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata since Thursday.
On day 4 of the protest, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "The previous Governor of West Bengal (Jagdeep Dhankhar) has been rewarded for continuously opposing the West Bengal government; as a reward, he was made the Vice President of India."
Earlier on Thursday, the party workers organised a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo Abhiyan' in Kolkata.
The TMC leaders during the protest said that the march to the Raj Bhavan had been organised to draw Governor CV Ananda Bose's attention to the plight of the poor people of the state who have been deprived of their rights by the BJP-led central government.
The protest rally is to raise demand for Bengal's rightful dues to MGNREGA, said the TMC leaders.

TMC minister Babu Supriyo earlier told ANI that the people of Bengal are with TMC, and people over here at the protest are not just TMC workers but the common public of Bengal who have been deprived of their wages under MGNREGA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

