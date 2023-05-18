BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

She reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega'.

She accused the BJP of managing and manipulating the recent municipal elections and said that the people had seen through their game plan and would ensure the return of BSP.

She pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

--IANS

Also Read BSP supremo Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow in Lucknow Political malice do not benefit country: BSP on Rahul's disqualification SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case Mayawati accuses BJP, SP of misusing official machinery to win civic polls UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus Museums can act as mediums for global cultural exchange, says PM Modi During Kiren Rijiju's tenure frequent run-ins between govt and judiciary PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launches railway projects Poverty brought victims of Bengal blast to illegal firecracker factory

amita/dpb