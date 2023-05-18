close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega'

IANS Lucknow
Mayawati

Mayawati

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

She reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega'.

She accused the BJP of managing and manipulating the recent municipal elections and said that the people had seen through their game plan and would ensure the return of BSP.

She pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

--IANS

Also Read

BSP supremo Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow in Lucknow

Political malice do not benefit country: BSP on Rahul's disqualification

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Mayawati accuses BJP, SP of misusing official machinery to win civic polls

UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus

Museums can act as mediums for global cultural exchange, says PM Modi

During Kiren Rijiju's tenure frequent run-ins between govt and judiciary

PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launches railway projects

Poverty brought victims of Bengal blast to illegal firecracker factory

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati BSP Lok Sabha Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati

Mayawati
1 min read

Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system: Raut

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

GAIL
1 min read

Adani's NDTV plans to launch 9 news channels in different languages

NDTV
2 min read

Anti-migration operation on French African island of Mayotte stirs tensions

Mayotte
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon