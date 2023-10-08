close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Kargil will create an atmosphere against BJP, says NC ahead of results

The election to 26 seats of the 30-member hill council was held earlier this week. Four councillors with voting rights are nominated by the administration

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Kargil (Ladakh)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Conference and the BJP on Saturday expressed confidence of a good performance in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC) elections, a day before the announcement of its results.
The election to 26 seats of the 30-member hill council was held earlier this week. Four councillors with voting rights are nominated by the administration.
It was the first poll in Kargil after the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh in August 2019.
The NC and the Congress had announced a pre-poll alliance, but put up 17 and 22 candidates respectively. Both parties said the arrangement had been restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP.
The BJP, which won one seat in the last election and later took its tally to three with the joining of two PDP councillors, fielded 17 candidates this time.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried its luck from four seats, while 25 independents were also in the fray.

Also Read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Ladakh issues new notification for hill council polls, after SC verdict

Kargil Vijay Divas: Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look at Indo-Pak 1999 war

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

TMC's sit-in outside Raj Bhavan enters 3rd day; delegates to meet Guv

AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh's arrest by ED

Congress President slams BJP for making 'baseless' corruption allegations

Mizoram polls: Congress leader blames MNF government for drug abuse problem

The NC, which headed the previous council, said the party was confident it would do well.
"We are hopeful and are sure that our voters came out in large numbers and voted in our favour," Mohammad Amin, the NC candidate from the Payen constituency, told PTI here.
Amin said the party was hopeful of winning 15 seats.
The BJP, which banked on the creation of a separate UT for Ladakh and development works, said it was hopeful the party would do well.
"This was an important election because after Ladakh was separated from J-K on August 5, 2019, it got to see development at the grassroots level. We expect people's support for the BJP and tomorrow's results will show how much Ladakh has moved forward in terms of development, Ghulam Hassan Pasha, media incharge, BJP, Ladakh, and a candidate, said.
"We are hopeful and expect that we will get a full majority," he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the polls for the first time, expressed hope that people would support its policies.
More than 77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections for which electronic voting machines were used for the first time.
Of out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise at 278 polling stations.
The election to LAHDC-Kargil was rescheduled from September 10 to October 4 on the directions of the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ladakh National Conference BJP Elections

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon