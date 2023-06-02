close

Assam BJP leader arrested for duping people by promising jobs for cash

A local BJP leader in Assam's Hailakandi district has been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in return for cash, police said on Friday.

IANS Guwahati
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Ansarul Haque Choudhury is a state executive member of the BJP's minority morcha in the state.

He was taken into custody by the police on Thursday evening in the Katlicherra area of the district. The police have been interrogating him to obtain further details.

Choudhury's social media profiles are flooded with pictures of him along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, and other top state BJP leaders.

He was often seen attending important programmes of the party in Guwahati.

According to the primary investigation, Choudhury earlier collected money from many people in his locality, promising them state government jobs, however, even after failing to keep his promise, the accused never returned the people's money.

Dilowar Hussain, a resident of Hailakandi's Natun Bazar who fell for Choudhury's false promises, filed a report with the Katlicherra Police Station under case number 91/23.

The police registered a complaint against Choudhury under sections 420, 406, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additionally, the BJP leader is accused of stealing a total of Rs 7 lakh from Sahab Uddin, a resident of the Boalipar area in the Hailakandi district.

Two cases of bounced checks totaling Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3.9 lakh are also filed against him.

Reacting to the arrest of Choudhury, a district BJP leader said: "The matter is sub-judice, and I should not comment on this. If the allegations are true, then this is a serious matter. The state leadership will take a decision in this matter."

--IANS

tdr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam BJP

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

