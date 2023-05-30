close

KC Venugopal declares a united fight against BJP in Rajasthan elections

After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Monday projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against BJP

ANI Politics
K C Venugopal (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp)

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Monday projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Reportedly, the discussion between the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi with the Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot lasted for four long hours in the national capital on Monday.

Talking to the media after the discussion, KC Venugopal said, "We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal."

"We have decided that both leaders have agreed to go together. It will be a joint fight against BJP, we will win the state (Rajasthan)," he added.

Earlier in the day, in view of the political tussle in Rajasthan, Congress High Command summoned Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjuna Kharge in the national capital.

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

The delegation led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Droupdai Murmu on May 30, to discuss the situation in the state.

Earlier on May 15, Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot gave an ultimatum to his own party's government in Rajasthan to probe the alleged paper leak scam that happened during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the State.

He warned the Gehlot government that if his demands were not met by this month, he would agitate across the state.

Pilot's 5-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the State.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Lok Sabha MPs K C Venugopal Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

