Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kejriwal being treated like a terrorist in Tihar, claims Sanjay Singh

Kejriwal is being treated like a terrorist. He was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann only through a glass screen, Singh alleged

arvind kejriwal

Due to "malice and vendetta", the BJP is trying to break Kejriwal but he will emerge stronger as a result of the treatment being meted out to him in jail, Singh said | (PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that a notorious criminal meets his wife and lawyer inside the barrack in Tihar jail while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated like a "terrorist".
The AAP national convener was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only through a glass screen, said Singh, who recently walked out of the prison after spending six months there in a money laundering case, at a press conference.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There was no immediate response from the Tihar jail administration to Singh's claims.
"Kejriwal is being treated like a terrorist. He was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann only through a glass screen," Singh alleged.
"In Tihar's jail number 2, a notorious criminal meets his wife and lawyer inside the barrack. Meetings of other inmates are also held in the office of the jail," the AAP leader said without naming anyone.
Due to "malice and vendetta", the BJP is trying to break Kejriwal but he will emerge stronger as a result of the treatment being meted out to him in jail, Singh said.
Mann met Kejriwal in prison on Monday and alleged he was being treated like a "terrorist". He claimed the AAP national convener was also not getting the amenities that even a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.
Responding to this, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party Tihar jail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon