Kejriwal's wife likely to campaign for AAP in Gujarat after his arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is likely to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday.
The party is likely to announce its list of star campaigners for Gujarat later in the day.
"She is likely to campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat," a party source said.
Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.
Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is fighting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats.
The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.
The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.
