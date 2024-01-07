Sensex (    %)
                        
Kejriwal to address public meeting in Guj on Jan 8, meet jailed AAP MLA

Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with his Punjab encounter Bhagwant Mann, will reach Vadodra airport tomorrow afternoon

Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat today and will also meet jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitra Vasava on Monday.
"Chaitra Vasava of the Aam Aadmi Party is a very popular tribal leader. He and his wife have been jailed for several days by the BJP Gujarat government in a fake case. Today I and Bhagwant Mann ji are going to Gujarat. We will meet people in his area and tomorrow we will go to meet him in jail," Delhi CM posted on X.
The AAP has recently announced that Vasava, who is a tribal face, will contest the Lok Sabha polls.
Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with his Punjab encounter Bhagwant Mann, will reach Vadodra airport tomorrow afternoon.
In Netrang, he will address a public gathering.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat.
However, the AAP opened its account in Gujarat in the state assembly polls, which were held in 2022, with five of its leaders securing a comfortable win.
Later, the party suffered a setback when one of the MLAs, Bhupendra Bhayani, quit the party earlier last year.
With a few months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, the parties have started preparing for the same.

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

