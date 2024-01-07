Cong will win all seats in Haryana in upcoming LS polls: Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday said that the Congress will win all seats in Haryana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

"Congress will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the upcoming election," Hooda told reporters here after he attended a Dalit conference organised by the party.

"JP Nadda (Bhartiya Janata Party President) is from Himachal Pradesh, where he said during the campaign for the last assembly election that the BJP would form the government. But the Congress won the election and formed the government under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. I want to tell Nadda that what happened in Himachal will repeat in Haryana," he added.

Deepender Hooda also accused the BJP of misusing the central investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

On the questions related to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, he said that the BJP should not politicise the Ram Temple.

"Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Ram is our adorable ideal and we are his children. The BJP should not politicise the Ram Temple consecration ceremony," Hooda said.

Meanwhile, in a mega-poll push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, held a massive roadshow in Panchkula on Saturday.

Nadda, who is on a tour to Haryana for the second time in three days, conducted a 1.5-kilometre roadshow from Tank Chowk to Bellavista Chowk.

Addressing the public in Panchkula, Nadda said, "He (PM Modi) has changed the culture of politics in India. India's political culture was based on caste, backward-forward. Divisive politics had been in practice for a long time. Vote bank politics continued."

"PM Modi gave a new political message to India - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas - only then will the country go forward. The manner in which he (PM Modi) has strengthened the country in the last 10 years will be written in golden letters in history," Nadda said.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP President held a mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. A huge crowd of supporters danced and cheered for his motorcade.

In his address in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said that not a single promise had been fulfilled by the Congress government in the state.

He said that Congress got wiped out in the assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people in Prime Minister Modi.