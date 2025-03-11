Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atishi slams BJP over promise of free LPG cylinders to women on Holi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi said that women in the capital are waiting for the BJP to fulfil its pre-poll promise

New Delhi: LoP in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi during a press conference regarding the BJP-led Delhi government's promise to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The AAP on Tuesday questioned the ruling BJP in Delhi over its promise to provide free cooking gas cylinders to women on the occasion of Holi.

Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi said that women in the capital are waiting for the BJP to fulfil its pre-poll promise.

"I want to ask the BJP government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta if they will fulfil their poll promise of providing free cooking gas cylinders to women in Delhi on Holi, or will it prove to be another gimmick like providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women," Atishi said.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls promised to provide cooking gas cylinders to women from economically weaker sections for Rs 500 along with two refills free of charge on Holi and Diwali.

The BJP government has approved a Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women from poor families in Delhi and sanctioned Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme.

Registration for the scheme is yet to commence.

The AAP has been attacking the BJP, claiming it did not fulfil its poll promise of crediting Rs 2,500 into the bank accounts of women in Delhi.

