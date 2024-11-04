Business Standard
Home / Politics / 'Compelled to reply in Malayalam': Kerala MP questions Hindi responses

'Compelled to reply in Malayalam': Kerala MP questions Hindi responses

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas argues that responses to MPs from southern India should be provided in English as per established conventions

John Brittas

John Brittas noted that Kerala has not adopted Hindi as an official language. | Credit: Rajya Sabha TV

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

John Brittas, the deputy leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Rajya Sabha, raised concerns on Sunday (November 3) regarding Ravneet Singh,  Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, writing official responses to him in Hindi. In what he described as “a compelling gesture of protest”, Brittas has chosen to respond to the minister in Malayalam.
 
In his written responses to Brittas concerning the quality of food served on trains and the demand for additional bogies for general class passengers, Singh has consistently used formal Hindi. Brittas argued that this contravenes established conventions, which dictate that responses to MPs from southern India should be provided in English.
 
 
Brittas expressed his frustration in a post on X, stating, “It has been a norm and precedent that letters from the Union government to southern MPs are written in English. Lately, however, that’s not the case, and @RavneetBittu makes it a point to write exclusively in Hindi. I am compelled to reply to him in Malayalam!”
 
 
Concerns over communication norms

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Waqf properties row: BJP stages protest against Cong govt in Karnataka

V D Satheesan

Satheesan urges Kerala CM for party meet as Munambam land dispute grows

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge challenges PM to address real issues, not lies about opposition

PremiumA Revanth Reddy

Govt job crisis: Congress poll promise hits caste hurdle in Telangana

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, rahul

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi promises to establish medical college in Wayanad

 
In an official statement, the CPM lawmaker noted that Kerala has not adopted Hindi as an official language. He referenced the Official Languages Act, which stipulates that English must also be utilised for all official purposes of the Union government and for conducting business in Parliament. He further highlighted that the Act specifies that English should be employed for communication between the Union and any state that has not adopted Hindi as its official language.
 
Brittas added, “The recent pattern of Hindi-only replies contravenes these statutory language provisions, posing a barrier to effective communication and hindering MPs from non-Hindi-speaking regions in their parliamentary work.” He asserted that the repeated Hindi-only replies indicate a deliberate policy, which has influenced his decision to respond in Malayalam. Moreover, he further said that this issue is not isolated to him but also impacts other MPs from southern states.
 
Voices against 'Hindi imposition'
 
Previously, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also protested against alleged Hindi imposition. The controversy over linguistic diversity intensified after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, during the Hindi Month celebration, was challenged by Stalin for omitting a line in Tamil, sparking accusations of disrespect.
 
Back in 2022, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy had also raised the issue saying, "Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as second, third language or not even that..." He added, "From the beginnig, ‘Hindi’ based political parties in the Centre have been making efforts to destroy regional languages."
 
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have also raised similar concerns.

Also Read

PremiumIn rally after rally, Priyanka has expressed gratitude for the people's loyalty to Rahul, who in the previous Lok Sabha term was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case. (Photo: PTI)

Is Wayanad a cakewalk for Priyanka, or will she face stiff competition?

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Modi has destroyed PM post's dignity with hollow promises: Priyanka Gandhi

Flights

Kerala airport to suspend flights for 5 hours on Nov 9 for Alpassi Arattu

Topics : Kerala India languages Hindi language Anit-Hindi protest Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon