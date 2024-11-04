Business Standard
Waqf properties row: BJP stages protest against Cong govt in Karnataka

The opposition party also demanded the sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Upping the ante following allegations by a section of farmers in certain parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, BJP on Monday held a state-wide protest, accusing the ruling Congress government of indulging in "land jihad".

The opposition party also demanded the sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

The BJP has decided to go ahead with the protest despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directing officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified.

There were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, and similar charges have surfaced from few other places. While BJP state President B Y Vijayendra led the protest in Ballari, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka took part in it at K R Puram here.

 

Similarly, various party leaders have joined the protests in different parts of the state.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP for organising the protest, despite him directing officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers. The CM alleged that their motive is purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of farmers. He said the BJP's "true nature" is to stoke communal strife for political gain, and this protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers' interests; instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

