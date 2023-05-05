close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

"The imputation attributed to me has to be seen in context of PM Modi's remarks made at Kalburgi for the Banjara community, which has been deeply hurt by the anti Banjara-Scheduled Caste policies"

IANS Bengaluru
Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his reply to the Election Commission (EC) notice has said that he has not violated model of conduct and that he only referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "empty" rhetoric for the Banjara community at an election rally as "nalayak (inept)".

Responding to the Election Commission (EC)'s notice, Priyank, the Congress's incumbent MLA and candidate from Karnataka's Chittapur seat, in his three-page long reply said, "It is alleged by the three BJP leaders, Pyush Goyal, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak that they find what I said to be abusive and that I allegedly invoked caste thus attempting to create disaffection between voters and citizens.

"Even on a strained reading of my comments, the above allegations are completely and wholly unfounded. The barest and most superficial perusal of my comments establishes the false and desperate nature of this complaint," the Congress leader said in his reply.

He further said that caste is a reality of India and only those coming from privileged backgrounds, like the BJP leaders who submitted a complaint against him, will never understand the inequality and discrimination meted out by BJP governments and certain other members of society holding similar beliefs to the BJP vis-A-vis the members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the Backward Classes and Minorities.

"The imputation attributed to me has to be seen in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made at Kalburgi for the Banjara community, which has been deeply hurt by the anti Banjara-Scheduled Caste policies of the Modi-Bommai Governments, who have done nothing for the SC-Banjara community (along with the entire SC-ST fraternity), except for paying lip service and then trampling upon their rights," he said.

Targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and in state, the Congress leader said, "To highlight the completely hollow nature of the PM's promises to the voters, it must be pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre and State have done absolutely nothing to ameliorate the conditions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. On the contrary, the state BJP government has done great injustice by changing the reservation structure three times in ninety days."

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Piyush Goyal demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Rajasthan speech

PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation

Congress prez Kharge, Rahul condole demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother

Kharge makes strong pitch for fixing accountability in Cong organisation

Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: Yediyurappa in poll-bound Karnataka

Congress under clutches of SDPI, PFI, can't come out of it: Karnataka CM

Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata

BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

He further said that what is most painful to every member of the SC and ST community is that the increased reservation for them have been brazenly rejected by the Modi government in their reply to the Parliament on March 14, 2023.

"This has lacerated the soul of the SC's and ST's across the state of Karnataka. This pains me immensely and especially because of the fact that the Nagmohan Das Committee, which recommended the enhanced reservations for SC's and ST's, was appointed by me as Karnataka's then Minister for Social Justice in order to do justice to the downtrodden sections of the society and bring them at par with full rights, respect and honour," he said.

"I do not think that anyone, including the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (whose government rejected the increased reservation in its reply to the Parliament) or the Election Commission can understand the agony, anguish and the immeasurable pain suffered by myself and other members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka," he said.

"What is even more painful is that on one side our, i.e. SC's and ST's justifiable demands and right of reservation is rejected by the Modi Government and on the other side, we are mocked at and ridiculed by none less than the Prime Minister of India, he noted in his reply to the poll body.

"I am ready to make any sacrifice and to accept any punishment for raising the voice of the underprivileged, the poor and my brothers and sisters of the SC and ST community of Karnataka. I respect the Prime Minister but no one, including the PM, has the authority to trample upon the rights of Karnataka's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and to mock or ridicule us," he said, adding that "I respectfully submit that I have not violated any provisions of the Model Code of Conduct".

The EC had issued a show-cause notice to Priyank, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wednesday for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for his "nalayak" remark against the PM, asking him to submit his reply by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The high decibel assembly election in Karnataka has witnessed the ruling party and Congress trading barbs at each other.

The polling for the 224-member assembly is scheduled on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

--IANS

aks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka polls Priyank Kharge Politics

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Priyank Kharge
4 min read

Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: Yediyurappa in poll-bound Karnataka

Yediyurappa
2 min read

Congress under clutches of SDPI, PFI, can't come out of it: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai
2 min read

Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern

BJP, BJP logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon