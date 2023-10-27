close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Made significant progress under him: Cong as Kharge completes 1-yr as chief

"Having risen through the ranks, he is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve," the party said

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge completed one year in office, the party on Thursday said that it has made "significant progress" under his leadership, and that he has been instrumental in revitalising the organisational structure.
Kharge was elected as the Congress president last October after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party's internal polls for the top post.
He had officially taken over as the Congress president on October 26.
"Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress President Committed To People's Good. Shri Kharge embodies the virtues of the Indian National Congress - Virtues of democracy, social justice, secularism, inclusive growth and patriotism," the Congress said in a post on X.
"Having risen through the ranks, he is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve," the party said.
From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party's elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy, the Congress said.
"He (Kharge) is a fearless leader who fights for and defends the ideals he believes in. He also champions the rights of poor & marginalized," the party said.
"Under his leadership, the party has made significant progress. He has also been instrumental in revitalizing the party's organizational structure & outreach to the people," the Congress said.
It asserted that Kharge is a visionary leader who is committed to building a better future for India. "He excels at consensus making and staunchly stands up for what is right and just," the party said, praising Kharge.
"As our President completes a year in office, we wish him the very best and thank him for his efforts and inspiration to all those who strive to make a difference," the party said.
Several Congress leaders extended their wishes to Kharge as he completed one year in office.
In a post on X, Tharoor said, "My Pranaams to Shri @kharge ji. May he lead us strongly to victory in the electoral battles ahead!"

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Abhishek Singhvi and Manish Tewari, among others, hailed Kharge and wished him on completing one year in office.

Also Read

Oppn meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in Bihar's Patna

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

To probe audio recording's credibility: Bommai on Kharge assassination plot

World in grave crisis, solution lies in Indian philosophy: BJP veteran

Building consensus: Mallikarjun Kharge's one year as Congress chief

ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief's premises, summons Ashok Gehlot's son

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress' major focus on farmer schemes

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot mallikarjun kharge Congress

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon