Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

Reddy also talked about the issue of sinking pillars of the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the prestigious Kaleshwaram project

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Telangana Congress has said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) multiple times and the Congress party has taken the matter to the Election Commission of India, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. Elaborating on the matter, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy said that BRS leaders are misusing official spaces such as Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, and MLA's camp offices. He said that these premises should not be used for political activities.

The TPCC president added that Congress also highlighted the issue of favouritism by government officials aligned with the BRS party for the past nine years. Earlier, the Election Commission swung into action and transferred key senior officials in the state. This included senior IAS officers, bureaucrats, SPs, and District Magistrates. Revanth Reddy said that Congress has requested the Commission to remove retired officials from service as they seem to be operating as a private army for the BRS party, the DC report said.

Reddy also talked about the issue of sinking pillars of the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the prestigious Kaleshwaram project and said that the BRS government is trying to divert attention from the issue by making false claims. He said, "The failure of the BRS government in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, exposed by the Medigadda issue, reveals a lack of proper soil testing and technical adherence during the construction."

Attacking the BRS, Reddy said that the leaders like Rajgopal Reddy, Vivek, and Vishveshwar Reddy, who joined the BJP earlier, have left the party as they realised that BJP and BRS are in cohorts with each other. He said, "The BJP, BRS, and AIMIM are a closely-knit group."

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

