Maharashtra govt gets Rs 1.6 crore bill from Swiss firm for Davos stay

The Maharashtra government received a legal notice from a Swiss firm for Rs 1.58 crore in unpaid hospitality bills for their stay at Davos during their visit to the World Economic Forum summit

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a Shiv Sena party workers meeting, in Nagpur, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has received a notice from a Switzerland-based company for a bill amounting to Rs 1.58 crore in connection with the Chief Minister and his team’s stay during their visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this January, the Indian Express reported on Friday.

The notice, dated August 28, has been sent by a contractor identified as SKAAH GmbH, which alleged that the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has not paid Rs 1.58 crore dues. The summit was held from January 15-19. While the MIDC has paid over Rs 3.75 crore of the total bill, Rs 1.58 crore are the pending dues. Besides MIDC, the notice is addressed to the CM’s office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the World Economic Forum, among others.

In response to the notice, MIDC CEO P Velrasu told Indian Express that he was not aware of the notice but would look into the issue.

The issue has also turned into a political slugfest with the Opposition MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray alleging that the state government overspent on the trip. In response, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant defended the government saying, “We have not overspent… Our legal team will reply to this notice and see what the issue is.”

The Opposition also said that the issue puts a dent in Maharashtra’s reputation and sends a wrong message to investors.”

The notice also warns of a lawsuit if MIDC fails to clear “the total outstanding amount of Rs 1,58,64,625.90 along with interest at 18 per cent per annum.” It also said that it provided services to more than the designated number of individuals and accommodated all their necessary demands.

The company also said that the issue was impacting the international relations between “India and Switzerland.”

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

