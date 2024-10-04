PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on Saturday, will launch multiple projects

Business Standard
In line with his commitment to empower farmers, his office said, Modi will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers

PM Narendra Modi with CM Eknath Shinde (Photo: @mieknathshinde)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, his office has said.

The PMO said Friday that Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, in Washim, and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

From BKC Metro Station, he will flag off a train scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR, Mumbai and will also take a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations, the PMO said.

 

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, his office said, Modi will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

With the 18th instalment release, total funds disbursed to farmers under the scheme will reach around Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Maharashtra is headed to the assembly polls, and the Election Commission is expected to announce its schedule soon.

During the visit, the prime minister will unveil more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) worth over Rs 1,920 crore, with the major chunk of it going towards the construction of primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others.

He will inaugurate 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crores.

Five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana '? 2.0' will also be inaugurated by him.

During a programme, he will honour beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

The BKC-Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is worth around Rs 14,120 crore and will have 10 stations, of which nine will be underground.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key effort to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra, the statement said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, worth around Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore. The project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure.

He will lay the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise administrative building of Thane Municipal Corporation will accommodate most Municipal offices at the centrally located building, it said.


