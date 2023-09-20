close
Sensex (-0.57%)
67212.31 -384.53
Nifty (-0.60%)
20013.15 -120.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5856.35 + 5.95
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
40671.05 + 12.85
Nifty Bank (-0.65%)
45680.20 -299.65
Heatmap

Makes women look stupid: AAP leader claims Bill a 'fraudulent move'

She demanded that the delimitation and Census provisions in the Bill be removed, urging that the draft legislation be passed before the Lok Sabha polls next year

Kushala Swamy

AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy (Centre)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a fraudulent move that makes women look stupid.
"This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud," Kushala Swamy told reporters on Tuesday.
"Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections," she added.
She demanded that the delimitation and Census provisions in the Bill be removed, urging that the draft legislation be passed before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
"The Bill can only come into effect after the delimitation process. After that, it will be in effect for up to 15 years. If BJP is truly interested in women's welfare, it should remove delimitation and Census provisions in the bill," she added.
"The next Lok Sabha elections are close. However, for this Bill to be implemented, a census must be conducted first. Constituency delimitation has to be done on the basis of the census report. Only on the basis of delimitation can reservations be given. It will take a year to do the census and the delimitation process will start after that.

Also Read

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Govt's new bill on women's reservation will strengthen democracy: PM Modi

LS adjourns till Sept 20 after Centre introduces Women Reservation Bill

Congress never serious about women's reservation or their empowerment: BJP

If festivals can be celebrated simultaneously, why not election: BJP leader

Cong never serious about women's reservation, only shows 'tokenism': Shah

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women Reservation Bill AAP Parliament

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesStock MarketHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Stock To Watch TodayParliament Special Session UpdatesTop 10 Business IdeasBurger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon