PM Modi's exit is certain in next election, claims RJD supremo Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he has once again resorted to deceiving people ahead of the elections and asserted that his exit is certain.

He also questioned what benefit the common people of India will get from the G20 summit.

The veteran politician after paying obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district while talking to media persons expressed concern over present affairs in the country.

Prasad said, "The situation in the country is not good. Inflation and unemployment are at its peak. People are falling prey to hunger. Narendra Modi has resorted to deceiving people again with elections round the corner....But his exit is certain this time."



Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, he said the cut in prices of cooking gas was aimed at deceiving people before elections.

The RJD boss said, "It is not a matter of your (PM's) home that you have reduced it (cooking gas price). It is the money of the people. The funds for ration or kerosene come from citizens' money. Have you earned this?"



Last month, the Centre had announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas.

The BJP was badly defeated in recent assembly elections and will be wiped out in other assembly elections as well, Prasad claimed.

"We will not allow the constitution, poor, unemployed or Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be harmed in any way. They (the saffron party) want to wipe out the name of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar...," Prasad alleged.

Terming the G20 summit in India to be a sham, Prasad wanted to know what benefits the common citizens got from it and alleged that a huge sum was spent on organising it in the country.

The G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The two-day summit was attended by top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On non-BJP bloc INDIA, he said the 28 opposition parties will start working from the first coordination committee meeting in New Delhi on September 13.

He said a consensus leader of the block will also be selected in due course.

The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital on September 13 at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and will chalk out the coalition's strategies and future programmes.