Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as INDIA bloc's PM face, Cong chief responds

A crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc began in the national capital on Tuesday where top leaders were discussing the way forward, including seat-sharing, for taking on the BJP in 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and others at the INDIA bloc meet in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.
Sources, however, said there was no final decision on the issue.
After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting that Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal.

A crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc began in the national capital on Tuesday where top leaders were discussing the way forward, including seat-sharing, for taking on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The issue of suspension of 141 opposition MPs in both Houses of Parliament came up at the meeting with leaders cutting across party lines condemning the action against the members.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

