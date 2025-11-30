Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Modi-Shah using 'vendetta politics', says Cong after FIR on Sonia, Rahul

Modi-Shah using 'vendetta politics', says Cong after FIR on Sonia, Rahul

The opposition party also said the National Herald matter is a "completely bogus case" and justice will ultimately triumph

Congress, Congress flag

The Congress party has earlier called this investigation as "petty vendetta tactics". (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the Delhi Police filing an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the "Modi-Shah duo" is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the party's top leadership.

The opposition party also said the National Herald matter is a "completely bogus case" and justice will ultimately triumph.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modi-Shah duo is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the top leadership of the INC. Those who threaten are themselves insecure and afraid."  "The National Herald matter is a completely bogus case. Justice will ultimately triumph. Satyameva Jayate," he said.

 

His remarks came after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the Congress leaders and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges that the first family of the party "abused" their position for personal gains.

Official sources said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a complaint against the Gandhis and seven others on October 3.

Also Read

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Police files FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajesh Gupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of State President Virendra Sachdeva (Photo: X@BJP4Delhi)

Two-time former AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta joins BJP on MCD bypoll eve

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane (Photo: PRS Legislative Research)

Nilesh Rane booked for 'trespass' during alleged sting at BJP worker's home

KC Venugopal, PAC head

CM Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Congress' Venugopal

The police has pressed charges under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC in the FIR that names the Gandhis, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like the Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and unknown others.

These entities are also named as an accused (except unknown others) in the ED chargesheet filed before a Delhi court in April. The court is yet to take its cognisance with the next date of hearing scheduled for December 16.

The Congress party has earlier called this investigation as "petty vendetta tactics" and dubbed the ED a "coalition partner" of the BJP.

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh calls India's 8.2% GDP growth 'ironic' after IMF criticism

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar

CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag

CEC has blood on his hands, says TMC claiming 40 SIR-related deaths in WB

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Congress has 'sense of timing' to resolve leadership issue: Priyank Kharge

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'Big conspiracy' against people: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP on SIR exercise

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon